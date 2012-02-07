Man arrested after bomb squad called for suspicious briefcase

Police arrested a Marion man after a suspicious package was left in front of the Williamson County Jail and Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning.

Joseph S. Thomas, 44, of Marion is charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct, according to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick.



Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a suspicious bag out front the entrance of the new Williamson County Jail and sheriff's office.

The package was a silver colored briefcase with a note attached.

Investigators says the placement of the package and the note indicated that the package could be threatening.

Police evacuated a number of local businesses and residents from the area.

The bomb squad then moved in.

"They were able to go up and make contact with the suitcase, they took some pictures, they've got equipment to take pictures outside and inside of the case and determined it was empty," said Williamson County Deputy Brian Murrah.



Deputies say the briefcase will be checked for prints as investigators work to figure out who left the briefcase.

By 10 a.m., roads near the new jail were back open.

Thomas was arrested around 11 a.m. He is being held in jail until a court appearance Wednesday.



The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department, and Lifeline Ambulance also assisted.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.