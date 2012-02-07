Deadly fire in West Frankfort likely sparked by cigarette - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deadly fire in West Frankfort likely sparked by cigarette

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

The state fire marshal says a fire that killed an elderly West Frankfort woman who was found sitting on her front porch, engulfed in flames was likely sparked by smoking material like a cigarette.

According to Franklin County coroner Marty Leffler, when authorities responded to the house fire on 8th Street they found an elderly woman sitting in her front porch swing, engulfed in flames.

Leffler says 78-year-old Nadine Switlik was dead on arrival.

Leffler says preliminary autopsy results show Switlik died from pulmonary edema and congestion due to smoke inhalation from the fire on the porch.

A neighbor says he rushed to Switlik's home in an attempt to save her. He says he thought the house was on fire and went inside. But she was not inside, he came back out and sadly learned the fate of his friend from another.

"She said she's in the chair and the chair was sitting in this corner where it was burning," Gary Shoemaker said. "And I went over there and she was in the chair."

The cause of the fire is still considered undetermined by the Illinois State Fire Marshall and the West Frankfort Police Department.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

