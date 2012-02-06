Fighting for the right to carry in Illinois

MARION, IL (KFVS) - The right to carry a concealed weapon in Illinois suffered a gut-shot on Friday.

That's when U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough ruled against the Second Amendment Foundation, Inc., Illinois Carry and Michael Moore,Charles Hooks, Peggy Fechter and Jan Maier.

The ruling by the judge against the plaintiff's who were suing Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan and the Director of the Illinois State Police Hiram Grau upheld the people's right to bear arms in their homes. But not in the street.

Which is where advocates of the concealed carry measure in Illinois say most of the crimes happen.

"If you do a little research on this you will find that about 85% of the crimes that happen in this country happen outside the home, and not in the home," said Larry Morse of Illinois Carry. "So your exposure outside the home is at a pretty high level."

Currently Illinois and the District of Columbia are the only two places in the nation where it is still illegal to carry a concealed weapon.

"We're actually getting some Chicago legislators now that are saying they want concealed carry," said Morse. "It's unfortunate that the leadership in the Illinois House of Representatives Speaker Mike Madigan(D) 22nd District, and the Illinois Senate President John Cullerton(D) 6th District, they seem to know what's better for the people of Illinois then what the people of Illinois do. They won't let these bills come up for a vote."

Which is why those who advocate and support carrying concealed weapons in the State of Illinois want to see the laws changed.

"There's a lot of people out there that are honest and work hard for what they got. And there's the scums that come around and take it," said Rusty Lawrence of Cambria. " How can you stop that, call the police and wait an hour? I think people ought to be able to carry one."

"I don't believe there should be a problem with it," said Jason McCullom of West Frankfort. "I believe in the 2nd Amendment. And the right to bear arms."

The Second Amendment Inc., has filed an appeal on the judge's ruling. Which will continue the fight to carry in Illinois in the courts.

But, there are some people who feel there are already enough guns on the streets.

"I don't feel they should be able to carry a concealed weapon due to the fact that we have enough people running around with guns on them," said Eunice Rowe of Carbondale. "They're shooting people for no reason. And it just doesn't make any sense."

The battle for the right to carry a concealed weapon will continue on March 7, that's when a rally is being planned by gun owners and supporters at the State of Illinois' capital building in Springfield.

A charter bus is scheduled to leave on that morning at 7 a.m. from the Sams' parking lot in Marion. It will carry people from Southern Illinois to the march on the capital.

