Choosing sides on Mississippi County sheriff's budget

A sagging economy has budget tightening all over the Heartland.

In Mississippi County, the county commissioners, sheriff, and taxpayers are choosing sides when it comes to how large the sheriff's budget should be.

Sheriff Keith Moore is asking for $2.3 million for his budget in the next fiscal year.

County commissioners says they will only give Moore just over $2 million.

Moore says his department is already working on a skeleton budget, but county commissioner Carlin Bennett says the county has less money in its general fund every year.

"Tell the taxpayers we're going to do our job," said Sheriff Moore. "We're going to make it as safe as we can out here for the people, but you know when you got so much money to run a business, it you don't get enough, what do you do with that? You know, you're not going to make it."

"It's nothing personal with the sheriff or the sheriff's department or anything else, but everybody's going to have to do more with less," said Mississippi County Presiding Commissioner Carlin Bennett.

The Mississippi County Detention Center will be paid for after this year.

The commissioners and the sheriff say they should benefit from that savings.

