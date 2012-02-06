Missouri primary: Much ado about nothing? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri primary: Much ado about nothing?

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Good evening to you. Is it much ado about nothing? Voters head to the polls tomorrow for Missouri's Presidential Primary, all for what some call an expensive dog and pony show. Missourians, do you plan to vote in tomorrow's primary?  Vote in our online poll and let us know! Check HeartlandVotes.com for the primary results tomorrow evening.

After a Carterville woman realized Heartland News profiled her father in a special report last year on local veterans who died forgotten, Kathy Sweeney traveled to Poplar Bluff to learn more about how her dad lived, died, and served our country. Watch Final Battle: A daughter's journey tonight on Heartland News at 10.

The Delta Mariner was moved to a safe harbor on Kentucky Lake this morning.  Salvage workers cut the Delta Mariner free from subsurface bridge debris.

The budget crisis in Illinois took center stage in southern Illinois today.  The governor's budget director paid a visit to Carterville and met with several business leaders.

A man charged with the December 2011 stabbing death of another man in Cape Girardeau pleaded not guilty today.

A journal entry written by the mid-Missouri teen convicted of killing her 9-year-old neighbor offers a chilling look at the killer's thoughts after the murder.

Investigators are trying to figure out how a suspicious fire started in an empty home in Creal Springs.

Carbondale police are asking for help finding a suspect for debit card theft.

A Poplar Bluff man is charged with domestic assault after a fight led to him being stabbed.

A Missouri lawmaker wants to let school districts lease advertising space on buses to help cover transportation costs.

Doctors say Illinois Sen. Mark Kirk has been upgraded to good condition and is continuing to improve after a major stroke.

A gun-rights group has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court after a federal judge in Illinois ruled against allowing people to carry firearms on the street.

Country singer Randy Travis has apologized after being arrested on a charge of public intoxication outside a North Texas church.

Ready for the shaking tomorrow?  Ok, not really, but the second annual Great Central U.S. ShakeOut will be tomorrow at 10:15 a.m. CDT.  Eight states in the New Madrid Seismic Zone will participate in this earthquake drill.

In sports, the Chicago Cubs designated infielder and Sikeston native Blake DeWitt for assignment today.

Bob Reeves had your forecast for the week ahead!

Check out these pictures sent to us through cNews from viewer Dee Boesen in Dexter of wild turkeys in her yard.

Have splendid night!

Christy Hendricks
Internet Content Director
chendricks@kfvs12.com
Facebook
Twitter

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:07:47 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:26:35 GMT
    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

Powered by Frankly