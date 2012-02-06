Missouri primary: Much ado about nothing?

Good evening to you. Is it much ado about nothing? Voters head to the polls tomorrow for Missouri's Presidential Primary, all for what some call an expensive dog and pony show. Missourians, do you plan to vote in tomorrow's primary? Vote in our online poll and let us know! Check HeartlandVotes.com for the primary results tomorrow evening.

After a Carterville woman realized Heartland News profiled her father in a special report last year on local veterans who died forgotten, Kathy Sweeney traveled to Poplar Bluff to learn more about how her dad lived, died, and served our country. Watch Final Battle: A daughter's journey tonight on Heartland News at 10.



The Delta Mariner was moved to a safe harbor on Kentucky Lake this morning. Salvage workers cut the Delta Mariner free from subsurface bridge debris.

The budget crisis in Illinois took center stage in southern Illinois today. The governor's budget director paid a visit to Carterville and met with several business leaders.

A man charged with the December 2011 stabbing death of another man in Cape Girardeau pleaded not guilty today.

A journal entry written by the mid-Missouri teen convicted of killing her 9-year-old neighbor offers a chilling look at the killer's thoughts after the murder.

Investigators are trying to figure out how a suspicious fire started in an empty home in Creal Springs.

Carbondale police are asking for help finding a suspect for debit card theft.

A Poplar Bluff man is charged with domestic assault after a fight led to him being stabbed.

A Missouri lawmaker wants to let school districts lease advertising space on buses to help cover transportation costs.

Doctors say Illinois Sen. Mark Kirk has been upgraded to good condition and is continuing to improve after a major stroke.

A gun-rights group has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court after a federal judge in Illinois ruled against allowing people to carry firearms on the street.

Country singer Randy Travis has apologized after being arrested on a charge of public intoxication outside a North Texas church.

Ready for the shaking tomorrow? Ok, not really, but the second annual Great Central U.S. ShakeOut will be tomorrow at 10:15 a.m. CDT. Eight states in the New Madrid Seismic Zone will participate in this earthquake drill.

In sports, the Chicago Cubs designated infielder and Sikeston native Blake DeWitt for assignment today.

Bob Reeves had your forecast for the week ahead!

Check out these pictures sent to us through cNews from viewer Dee Boesen in Dexter of wild turkeys in her yard.

