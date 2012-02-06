Delta Mariner moved from collapsed bridge to safe harbor

Foss Maritime has submitted a salvage plan to the U.S. Coast Guard to move the Delta Mariner from the Eggner's Ferry Bridge.

The public will be allowed in this weekend to a viewing area to see the partial collapse of the Eggner's Ferry Bridge in western Kentucky.

A salvage plan has been approved by the Coast Guard to remove the cargo ship and the section of the Eggner's Ferry Bridge on the vessel.

The efforts to remove the twisted and tangled remains of the Eggner's Ferry Bridge from the bow of the Delta Mariner are underway.

A main span of the US 68/KY 80 Eggner's Ferry Bridge over Kentucky Lake at Aurora, KY was struck by a large cargo vessel on Jan. 26, 2012.

dive team working examined three piers of the U.S. 68/KY 80 bridge over Kentucky Lake Tuesday to detect any critical shifting of the pier substructure.

A dive team working examined three piers of the U.S. 68/KY 80 bridge over Kentucky Lake Tuesday to detect any critical shifting of the pier substructure. The inspection area includes Pier 6, which may have shifted when a 8,400 ton cargo vessel carrying parts for NASA crashed into the 80-year-old bridge Thursday night. A 322-foot span of the bridge was ripped away. Engineers are looking at the lake floor to identify any movement in the mud around the piers. The dive team will n...

The Delta Mariner has been moved to a safe harbor on Kentucky Lake.



Salvage workers cut the Delta Mariner free from subsurface bridge debris at 10:15 a.m., Monday, according to Foss Maritime owner and operator of the ship.



Lt. Jennifer Jessee with the Coast Guard says the Delta Mariner has been moved to a safe port or refuge mooring at mile marker 40.5 on Kentucky Lake. It is sitting outside of the shipping channel.

The 8,400 ton cargo vessel carrying parts for NASA crashed into the 80-year-old bridge Thursday, Jan. 26. A 322-foot span of the bridge was ripped away. No one was injured.

Crews will continue removing remaining portions of the bridge from the bow of the ship once it is safely secured a mile from its current location.

The area has been reopened underneath the Eggner's Ferry Bridge for shipping and recreational traffic.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet technicians placed laser markers on the bridge that will allow the Kentucky Transportation Research Center to detect movement down to a fraction of an inch.

The focus of the ongoing study is the stability of three piers that may have been damaged when the Delta Mariner struck the bridge.

As a backup to the high-tech mointoring, engineers are taking a more traditional approach by surveying the bridge structure and continuing a variety of other prep work aimed at gathering detailed information that may be required to repair the structure, according KYTC.



Lt. Jessee says there will still be a crew working to recover the debris that is sitting on the bottom of the lake, but that is the fourth phase and final phase of the salvage process. She says that the area is 60 feet deep.

A 25-foot Response Boat-Small and crew from MSU Paducah remain on site to ensure safety of salvage operations.

The Coast Guard is working with the Army Corps of Engineers, the National Transportation Safety Board, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Foss Maritime and Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

There is no timeline on when the US Coast Guard investigation will wrap up.

The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

