Poplar Bluff man stabbed, charged with assault

A Poplar Bluff man is charged with domestic assault after a fight led to him being stabbed.

Jeremy Ellis, 33, is charged with two counts of domestic assault in the 3rd degree.

Poplar Bluff Police were called to a home in the 2400 block of Baught Lane for a domestic violence complaint on Feb. 5 around 2 p.m.



Police say a verbal altercation between Ellis and his wife Michele over her filing for divorce escalated when Jeremy Ellis allegedly threatened to kill his wife.

Jeremy is accused of throwing a cigarette case at Michele that struck her in the head.

Police say Carson Miller, Michele's 19-year-old son, was sleeping in the home and heard the commotion.

Carson stepped between Jeremy and Michele after allegedly seeing Jeremy running at his mother.

Carson and Jeremy began fighting. Police say Jeremy pinned Carson on the couch and struck him in the face and head.

That's when police say Michele stabbed Jeremy in the right hip to stop the assault.

Michele then called 911.

Police say Jeremy drove himself to the hospital before officers arrived. He was treated for a stab wound to the right hip.



Jeremy Ellis was booked into the Butler County Jail.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.