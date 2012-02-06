Man's murder, arson case in Doniphan continued

An elderly couple were killed in a house fire Wednesday evening in Doniphan.

An elderly couple were killed in a house fire Wednesday evening in Doniphan.

A house fire in Doniphan killed an elderly couple over the weekend.

A house fire in Doniphan killed an elderly couple over the weekend.

The Ripley County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide after two people were found in a burned home, one with gunshot wounds.

The Ripley County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide after two people were found in a burned home, one with gunshot wounds.

Homicide investigation after body found with gunshot wounds after fire

Homicide investigation after body found with gunshot wounds after fire

The Ripley County Coroner says preliminary autopsy results on the bodies of an elderly couple exhumed from their graves Thursday show they died of gunshot wounds.

The Ripley County Coroner says preliminary autopsy results on the bodies of an elderly couple exhumed from their graves Thursday show they died of gunshot wounds.

Two suspects in a brutal Ripley County murder case say they're innocent.

Two suspects in a brutal Ripley County murder case say they're innocent.

Two murder Ripley Co. murder suspects plead not guilty

Two murder Ripley Co. murder suspects plead not guilty

A third suspect in a Ripley County murder case says he's innocent.

A third suspect in a Ripley County murder case says he's innocent.

Third suspect pleads not guilty in Ripley Co. murders

Third suspect pleads not guilty in Ripley Co. murders

It has been one year and still no justice for a Heartland couple shot and burned in their home. It's a story that rocked Ripley County last summer. Family members want to know why no one has been charged in the murder of their loved ones.

It has been one year and still no justice for a Heartland couple shot and burned in their home. It's a story that rocked Ripley County last summer. Family members want to know why no one has been charged in the murder of their loved ones.

Questions linger one year after Ripley Co. fires

Questions linger one year after Ripley Co. fires

Four fires, four murders, and four suspects. This past summer the crimes left many people in Ripley County at a loss for words.

Four fires, four murders, and four suspects. This past summer the crimes left many people in Ripley County at a loss for words.

By Crystal Britt - bio | email DONIPHAN, MO (KFVS) - Four fires, four murders and four suspects. This past summer the crimes left many people in Ripley County at a loss for words. New details are beginning to surface as the suspects in these cases get ready for more court appearances in the coming days. It is a story that has rocked the city of Doniphan. The first fire happened in June, then less than a month later there was another fire. Four people die...

By Crystal Britt - bio | email DONIPHAN, MO (KFVS) - Four fires, four murders and four suspects. This past summer the crimes left many people in Ripley County at a loss for words. New details are beginning to surface as the suspects in these cases get ready for more court appearances in the coming days. It is a story that has rocked the city of Doniphan. The first fire happened in June, then less than a month later there was another fire. Four people die...

Keith Boyles' case was continued until April for murder and arson charges in a case that shocked the Doniphan area in the summer of 2010.

That's when a fire destroyed the home of Loyd and Irene Piatt in June 2010.



A month later a similar fire destroyed the home of Ed Atkinson and Bonnie Chase.

Authorities say the second couple was murdered.

That lead to exhuming the bodies of the Piatts. An autopsy showed the Piatts were also shot to death.

David and Melissa Youngblood, their daughter Chantelle and her boyfriend Keith Boyles each face murder charges for the deaths of Atkinson and Chase.

They remain suspects in the deaths of Loyd and Irene Piatt who are David Youngblood's aunt and uncle.

Boyles' next court date is April 2.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.