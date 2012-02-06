Man charged in stabbing death pleads not guilty - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man charged in stabbing death pleads not guilty

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Ryan P. Harkey (Source: Cape PD) Ryan P. Harkey (Source: Cape PD)
(KFVS) -

A man charged with the December 2011 stabbing death of another man in Cape Girardeau pleaded not guilty Monday.

Ryan Harkey, 23, faces 2nd degree murder charges in the death of Buddy Conrad.

Police say Harkey and Conrad got into a fight inside Rumors Bar and Lounge in downtown Cape Girardeau in December.

Officers say the two took their altercation outside after the bar closed.

Harkey told police he was walking up the hill of the Common Pleas courthouse with his back to Conrad, and when he heard Conrad approach, he turned around and swung wildly with a knife in his hand.

According to the probable cause statement, Harkey stabbed Conrad three times in the chest killing him.

Harkey's next court date is March 19.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

