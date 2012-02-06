Man charged in stabbing death pleads not guilty

A new judge has been assigned in a Cape Girardeau murder.

A new judge has been assigned in a Cape Girardeau murder.

A man accused of stabbing a man to death in downtown Cape Girardeau appeared in court Tuesday.

A man accused of stabbing a man to death in downtown Cape Girardeau appeared in court Tuesday.

New details came out in court Tuesday about a deadly Cape Girardeau stabbing.

New details came out in court Tuesday about a deadly Cape Girardeau stabbing.

A Jackson man is facing second degree murder charges following an overnight deadly stabbing in Cape Girardeau.

A Jackson man is facing second degree murder charges following an overnight deadly stabbing in Cape Girardeau.

A Jackson man is facing second degree murder charges following an overnight deadly stabbing in Cape Girardeau. A warrant was issued shortly before 4 p.m. for Ryan P. Harkey, a 23, of Jackson for a felony of murder in the second degree and felony armed criminal action. According to Officer Darin Hickey, the bond has been set at $250,000 with several conditions regarding bond. Harkey was in the custody of Cape Girardeau Police Department and expected to be taken to the Cape G...

A Jackson man is facing second degree murder charges following an overnight deadly stabbing in Cape Girardeau. A warrant was issued shortly before 4 p.m. for Ryan P. Harkey, a 23, of Jackson for a felony of murder in the second degree and felony armed criminal action. According to Officer Darin Hickey, the bond has been set at $250,000 with several conditions regarding bond. Harkey was in the custody of Cape Girardeau Police Department and expected to be taken to the Cape G...

A man charged with the December 2011 stabbing death of another man in Cape Girardeau pleaded not guilty Monday.

Ryan Harkey, 23, faces 2nd degree murder charges in the death of Buddy Conrad.

Police say Harkey and Conrad got into a fight inside Rumors Bar and Lounge in downtown Cape Girardeau in December.

Officers say the two took their altercation outside after the bar closed.

Harkey told police he was walking up the hill of the Common Pleas courthouse with his back to Conrad, and when he heard Conrad approach, he turned around and swung wildly with a knife in his hand.

According to the probable cause statement, Harkey stabbed Conrad three times in the chest killing him.

Harkey's next court date is March 19.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.