February Fog on The Breakfast Show this morning

Good Morning

Today is Monday, February 6

I know some of you are wide awake and ready to take on the world after skipping the Super bowl last night. Others... not so much. Congrats to the Giants and their fans for a big win that came down to a Hail Mary pass at the end.

Here in the Heartland you could be waking up to some fog and you will probably need a jacket. Watch The Breakfast Show for Brian and Laura's look ahead to today's weather. And if you're really craving a snowy winter, maybe you need to go to Rome, Italy! Even thought the city if not far from the Mediterranean, they just received a bunch of snow.

This morning we are talking about what's next for Ryan Harkey. He is the local man accused of murdering another man outside a downtown Cape Girardeau bar in December.

Also this morning, we are learning more about a house explosion in Washington State. Police say a father locked himself and his 2 boys inside and blew up the house killing all three of them. The dad had been a person of interest in his wife's 2009 disappearance.

Overnight there was a deadly earthquake in Southeast Asia that Jim and Lauren will be talking about starting at 5 this morning.

We will also be showing you some pretty dramatic video of a small plane that crashed upside down into a house. Amazingly the homeowner was able to help the two people in the plane not only get out alive, but they walked out through the front door!

Here are some other highlights of this morning's Breakfast Show:

5:30 : See how Missouri firefighters are being trained to respond to electric car fires.

: See how Missouri firefighters are being trained to respond to electric car fires. 5:45 - New research shows a high percentage of people that have kidney cancer also have type 2 diabetes.

- New research shows a high percentage of people that have kidney cancer also have type 2 diabetes. 6 - A teen boy fell 200 feet at a state park out east and lived to see another day.

- A teen boy fell 200 feet at a state park out east and lived to see another day. 6 - Campaign 2012 - with the Nevada caucuses in his rear mirror we'll look at where frontrunner Mitt Romney and the other GOP candidates are now campaigning.

- Campaign 2012 - with the Nevada caucuses in his rear mirror we'll look at where frontrunner Mitt Romney and the other GOP candidates are now campaigning. 6:20 - Hundreds of Ft. Knox soldiers are being honored for their tour of duty in Afghanistan and for returning home with all of their troops.

- Hundreds of Ft. Knox soldiers are being honored for their tour of duty in Afghanistan and for returning home with all of their troops. And finally, starting at 6:45 see everything you need to start the week off right including overnight breaking news, new headlines and this morning's forecast.

Thanks for taking the time to join The Breakfast Show crew each morning - we really do appreciate you getting up early with us.

