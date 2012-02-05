Crews work to free the Delta Mariner - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews work to free the Delta Mariner

(Source: KYTC) (Source: KYTC)

LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES, KY (KFVS) - The efforts to remove the twisted and tangled remains of the Eggner's Ferry Bridge from the bow of the Delta Mariner are underway.

On Saturday morning crews began cutting away the sub-surface material from the portside of the ship. They moved to the starboard side on Sunday.

But, according to Lt. Jennifer Jessee with the U.S. Coast Guard the removal of the debris from the ship could take several more weeks.

Meanwhile, some people are questioning how the ship hit the bridge in the first place.

"The pilot of the boat should have went through that area numerous times before,"said Rusty Rugg of Clarksville, TN. "And with all the navigational equipment that he has you would have thought that he would have knew where he was."

That is just one of the many questions the U.S. Coast Guard is asking the captain and his crew. As they investigate why the ship wasn't in the designated shipping lane that runs underneath the bridge on Kentucky Lake.

"I think that the people that were operating it should not have been operating it," said Merrill Pegg of Charlotte, TN. "They should have had the right captain up there. They knew they were that close to the bridge."

Lt. Jessee says that once the remaining sub-surface material is removed from the right-side of the Delta Mariner it will be relocated to a safe harbor of refuge on Kentucky Lake. That location will be north of the ship's current location.

"Crews will begin removing the remainder of the debris from the bow of the ship once it is anchored at the new location. And there will also be a crew removing any of the bridge debris that has settled on the bottom of the lake," said Lt. Jessee.

Lt. Jessee says the captain and crew have remained onboard the ship since the collision with the bridge. They've only stepped off to be questioned and help with the coordinating efforts to free the Delta Mariner.

At this time the future location of the Delta Mariner is not being released.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:07:47 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:26:35 GMT
    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

Powered by Frankly