One killed in Perry County wreck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

One killed in Perry County wreck

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

One person was killed in a crash in Perry County, Illinois Saturday night.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. on Old DuQuoin Road 94 feet south of Eastgate Estates Road, according to Illinois State Police.

Eugine Rodley, 17, was driving a Dodge SUV north on Old DuQuoin Road when he swerved across the lane striking a Chevy pickup driven by Chasity L. Baker, 26, of Herrin going south on Old DuQuoin Road, according to ISP.  The Chevy rolled into a ditch.

Baker was killed in the crash.

Eugine P. Rodley, 17, was not wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries.

Amber A. Knapp, 17 of DuQuion was a passenger in the Dodge SUV.  She was not wearing seatbelt.  She was taken to Marshall Browning Hospital with minor injuries.

Chasity L. Baker, 26 of Herrin was wearing seatbelt, but she died in the crash.

Kirsten R. Innis, 17, of Herrin was a passenger in Baker's pickup.  She received minor injuries and taken to Marshal Browning Hospital.

Rodley was charged with improper lane usage.

Funeral arrangements for Chasity Baker are pending with Parker-Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort, Illinois.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:07:47 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:26:35 GMT
    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

Powered by Frankly