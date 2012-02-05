One killed in Perry County wreck

One person was killed in a crash in Perry County, Illinois Saturday night.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. on Old DuQuoin Road 94 feet south of Eastgate Estates Road, according to Illinois State Police.

Eugine Rodley, 17, was driving a Dodge SUV north on Old DuQuoin Road when he swerved across the lane striking a Chevy pickup driven by Chasity L. Baker, 26, of Herrin going south on Old DuQuoin Road, according to ISP. The Chevy rolled into a ditch.

Baker was killed in the crash.

Eugine P. Rodley, 17, was not wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries.

Amber A. Knapp, 17 of DuQuion was a passenger in the Dodge SUV. She was not wearing seatbelt. She was taken to Marshall Browning Hospital with minor injuries.

Chasity L. Baker, 26 of Herrin was wearing seatbelt, but she died in the crash.

Kirsten R. Innis, 17, of Herrin was a passenger in Baker's pickup. She received minor injuries and taken to Marshal Browning Hospital.

Rodley was charged with improper lane usage.

Funeral arrangements for Chasity Baker are pending with Parker-Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort, Illinois.

