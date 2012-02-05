Overnight fire damages duplex

Sikeston firefighters stayed busy battling a blaze early Sunday morning.

The fire started just before midnight in a duplex located at 136 Cardinal Street.

Home video submitted to cNews shows the building engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say the occupants were able to get out of the duplex safely.

Fire crews were on scene for about two hours trying to get the blaze under control.

No word yet what caused the fire.

