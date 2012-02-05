National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day aims to test, educate

The Chicago Department of Public Health will participate in a national observance aimed at raising HIV/AIDS awareness among African Americans.

The 12th annual National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is Tuesday.

The city's health department is running public service announcements about the importance of getting tested for HIV/AIDS and knowing your status.

Events are planned across the city, including free HIV testing and resource fairs.

The health department says African Americans make up 59% of HIV diagnoses in Chicago. There are more than 20,000 people in Chicago living with HIV.

Online:

http://www.blackaidsday.org/

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.