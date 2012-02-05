Group Draw attracts a big crowd

The impromptu Group Draw session held at the Port's Yacht Club, in Cape Girardeau, MO, attracted more than 160 people to make artwork Friday night.

At table made up of 2-to-8 people, there were several times throughout the five hour process of more than 100 people sketching, coloring, and handing off artwork to others at their table.

Organizers of the Group Draw say the event was a huge success. The program was open to participants of all ages, from grade school students to senior adults.

The event started at 8:30 p.m. and ended at 1:30 a.m.

