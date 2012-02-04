SIU football players help with Souper Bowl of Caring fundraiser

Ready for the super bowl? SIU football players are and they're in the giving mood.

Saturday the Salukis kicked off a tradition to help those in need. They muscled up to help the "Souper Bowl" of Caring fundraiser by collecting donations to help feed the homeless and hungry in Carbondale.

For the past six years the SIU football players have teamed up with Good Samaritan ministries for the effort.

Organizers say the need is increasing each year.

"And the neat part about it is that the people just love it," said an organizer. "And the SIU football players they are so great. And they're so gracious to people. And they have such a good time doing it. We can have some fun and at the same time do some good for the hungry people."

It's the 17th year for the Souper Bowl of Caring event. It is one of the major fundraisers of the year for the Good Samaritan ministries.

