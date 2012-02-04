More than 300 people take the plunge for Special Olympics

Saturday marked the 6th Annual Polar Bear Plunge at Lake Boutin at Trail of Tears State Park in Cape Girardeau County.

A new record of 26 teams with 307 people took a plunge into the water.

Some of the groups dressed up in crazy costumes including a group of Cape Girardeau Police officers decked out to look like the Cape roller girls.

All proceeds benefit the Special Olympics.

The plunge raised $55,000. The goal this year was $50,000.



