Funeral information released for Karen Swift

Funeral information has been released for Karen Sue Swift.

Police say Swift, 44, vanished in late October just after she picked up her daughter from a Halloween party. Later, authorities discovered her car. It appears someone slashed her tires.

Her body was found in December in Dyer County.

Funeral information from McNabb Funeral Home:



Born January 25, 1967 in Galesburg, IL.

She is preceded in death by paternal grandparents; Silas and Marie Johnson and maternal grandparents; Howard and Ruby Kidd.

She is survived by husband of 22 years since September 23, 1989, David Swift of the home, two sons; Preston David Swift of Conway, AR and Dustin Glen Swift of the home. Two daughters; Ashley Paige Swift of the home and Keeley Shea Swift also of the home. Brother Jeffrey Johnson of Walnut Ridge, AR and Lisa Currie of Searcy, AR. Parents, Gary and Carol Johnson of Walnut Ridge. One nephew, two nieces, four great nephews and numerous relatives, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

While in high school Karen won numerous trophies and awards running 5K's in track. She loved and adored her family and children and was always involved in her children's activities. Karen has two boys in college and raising two younger girls by the same standards that she raised her boys. She is loved and will be missed by all.

Service will be Saturday February 11, 2012 at 1:00 at The Church of God in Pocahontas with Gary Barker officiating burial will follow in Randolph Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday February 10, 2012 From 5:00-8:00 in the Chapel of McNabb Funeral Home in Pocohantas, Ark.

