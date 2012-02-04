Jail "rips" coupons to save on inmate meals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jail "rips" coupons to save on inmate meals

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) -

Times have been tough for the Massac County Sheriff's Department. Two rounds of layoffs have thinned the staff, but the needs of the jail remain.

That's why the department is trying out a method many families use to save some cash while still putting food on the table.

Three times a day, the 45 inmates in the jail need to eat. That's 135 meals a day, more than 4-thousand a month. That adds up to a pretty hefty grocery bill.

"It's a lot of money," said Massac County Sheriff Ted Holder.

The sheriff says it costs about $100,000 a year to feed the occupants of the jail. That's why to save a few bucks, or even a few thousand inmates are ripping (not clipping) coupons.

"The jail administrator brought it to my attention a few weeks ago," Sheriff Holder said. "He was looking inside these boxes and there's a coupon in every one of them. So the trustees started tearing them out as we serve them. Over the last two to three weeks we've saved $600-$700."

Metropolis Save-A-Lot manager Freddie Grace says the jail calls in advance to order hundreds of frozen dinners.

"We have to take it out on a pallet," said Grave. "It won't fit in a cart."

Most of the boxed frozen dinners cost just a dollar, so with coupons for 60 cents off here, 75 cents off there, the jail sees some major savings.

"It's a win-win," said Grace. "We gather the coupons up and mail them in and get our money back."

In the end, these frozen dinners not only fill hungry bellies, they also fill the till of a local business, and will hopefully add up to enough to allow the sheriff re-fill cut positions.

 

"We're geared toward bringing people back that we've laid off," Holder said. "If we can save money like this and show the commissioners we're trying, and shift some money around and save another job, we're gonna do it."

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Here's how you can delete everything Facebook knows about you

    Here's how you can delete everything Facebook knows about you

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:39:27 GMT
    With the information leak at Facebook, many people are wondering how to delete everything Facebook knows about you. (Source: Pixabay)With the information leak at Facebook, many people are wondering how to delete everything Facebook knows about you. (Source: Pixabay)

    As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.

    As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.

Powered by Frankly