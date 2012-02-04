Two teens arrested after pharmacy break-in

Two Paducah teens are in trouble with the law after police say they burglarized a local pharmacy.

The break-in happened early Tuesday morning at Rick's Pharmacy located at 3001 Schneidman Road in Paducah.

Police say someone shattered the glass on the front door to get in and stole bottles of liquid sedatives and other medications.

Friday, police arrested a 16-year-old Paducah girl. Darriell "Dee" Travis, 19, turned himself in to police Saturday morning.

Both suspects are charged with third degree burglary charges.



