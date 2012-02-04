Valentine's contest will promote Illinois products - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Valentine's contest will promote Illinois products

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -

Followers of the Illinois Department of Agriculture's social media sites will be eligible to win prizes during a Valentine's promotion of state-produced products.

The "I Love Illinois Products" contest will be Feb. 10-14. Each day a winner will be chosen from among those who "like" the department's Facebook page or sign up to follow the agency on Twitter.

Prizes include state-produced therapeutic soaps and lotions, wine, and candy from businesses in Owaneco, Utica, Decatur, Rockport, Taylorville, Lacon, Springfield, Vienna, Fairmount and Godfrey.

Many of the companies will be participating in the Illinois Products Expo March 3-4 at the state fairgrounds in Springfield.

Winners of wine products must be at least 21 years old.

Online: www.facebook.com/IllinoisDepartmentofAgriculture

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

