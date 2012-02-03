School district starts anti-bullying program

Twin Rivers R-10 School District wants to find a lesson plan to end bullying in its schools.

The bell rings, school starts, and for many kids, so does the bullying.

"I don't see much bullying, but I know it's there, it needs to stop," said Kalyn Snider, a junior at Twin Rivers High School.

She says it's not something the students talk about, because a lot of times, it's silent.

"The bullyers don't want people knowing what they're doing really," said Snider. "They want other people to think that they're not the ones doing it, but they are."

High School Counselor Christina Miller says the district is doing something about it.

"We want to really empower all the good students to take a stand and step up, and we don't want them to stand by, we want them to step up," said Miller.

Superintendent Mike Stevenson says it's a priority for the district.

"We really don't think we have a major problem with bullying, but there is bullying and it does exist," said Stevenson. "If there's anyway that we can have a safer environment for our students, that's what we want to do."

"The national average of students being bullied is about 34 percent I believe, and our survey, before any education has taken place is about 34 percent of students that reported they've seen or experienced bullying at some point in their school career, and so we'd like to get that down significantly," said Miller.

Stevenson says faculty and staff met to figure out a lesson plan to teach kids about bullying, and how to stop it.

"You know we just want to teach them the right responses on how to deal with it, but most importantly is just empowering all of our good students to know what to do when they see it," said Miller.

"We want to educate the kids and staff as well to make a safer environment because we do know bullying affects test scores, and achievement levels and all as well as their personal lives," said Stevenson.

Snider is one of the first students to hear about the anti-bullying program, and says she thinks it will work.

"I think more students will stand up for themselves, and other students, and I think if nobody's around watching them and if people are standing up for themselves and stuff it will stop because they won't do it if they're not succeeding I guess," said Snider.

"If the audience isn't there for them, that alone a lot of times will stop the bullying," said Miller.

If you think your child might be involved in bullying, there's three things to look for.

1. Intent to harm

2. Repeated offense

3. Imbalance of power

