Tamms Volunteer Fire Department to receive grant

Tamms Volunteer Fire Department will receive nearly $200,000 in grant money to help to upgrade its first responder vehicles.

The grant is being awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to a news release, the funding is provided through the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. This is a competitive grant program which seeks to strengthen the Nation's overall level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and fire related hazards.

Under this announcement, the following fire departments will receive funding for vehicle acquisition:

-Tamms Volunteer Fire Department, Inc, Tamms, Illinois: $184,205 in funding;

-Claremont Bonpas Fire Protection District, Claremont: $209,000 in funding;

-Mt. Morris Fire Protection District, Mt. Morris: $95,000 in funding.

The program will award approximately $380 million nationwide.

