Lanes open after crash near Cairo-Wickliffe bridge

A semi crashed Friday afternoon at the Kentucky end of the US 51/US 60/US 62 Ohio River Bridge between Wickliffe and Cairo. Lanes were cleared and traffic opened around 5 p.m.



The truck was pulling an empty trailer when the trailer brakes locked up causing the truck to crash into guardrail on the Ky side of the bridge, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.



Traffic is down to one lane with alternating flow. Traffic may have to be halted for a time to allow removal of the truck.

The lane reduction is estimated to last until around 5:30 p.m.



A passerby says traffic is backed up near the bridge.

No word on any injuries.



