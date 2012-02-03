Lanes open after crash near Cairo-Wickliffe bridge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lanes open after crash near Cairo-Wickliffe bridge

(Source: cNews) (Source: cNews)
WICKLIFFE, KY (KFVS) -

A semi crashed Friday afternoon at the Kentucky end of the US 51/US 60/US 62 Ohio River Bridge between Wickliffe and Cairo. Lanes were cleared and traffic opened around 5 p.m.

The truck was pulling an empty trailer when the trailer brakes locked up causing the truck to crash into guardrail on the Ky side of the bridge, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Traffic is down to one lane with alternating flow. Traffic may have to be halted for a time to allow removal of the truck.

The lane reduction is estimated to last until around 5:30 p.m.

A passerby says traffic is backed up near the bridge.

No word on any injuries.

Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Here's how you can delete everything Facebook knows about you

    Here's how you can delete everything Facebook knows about you

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:39:27 GMT
    With the information leak at Facebook, many people are wondering how to delete everything Facebook knows about you. (Source: Pixabay)With the information leak at Facebook, many people are wondering how to delete everything Facebook knows about you. (Source: Pixabay)

    As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.

    As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.

Powered by Frankly