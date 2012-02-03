Woman arrested for stealing from Wal-Mart & assaulting employee

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) – A 27-year-old woman faces robbery and assault charges after police say she stole items from a Wal-Mart and assaulted an employee.

Police say the woman was charged with strong arm robbery and third degree assault.

The woman, whose name was not released, was arrested and $250 worth of Wal-Mart property was confiscated.

According to the Kennett Police Department, the 27-year-old woman was approached by Wal-Mart employees after she attempted to leave the store without paying for items.

The police reports the woman then assaulted the employees and then left the store with the stolen items.

A short time later she was stopped by Hayti Police and arrested.

