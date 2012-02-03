Head on crash in Ballard County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a head on crash on US 60 at the KY 310 intersection.

This is about halfway between Lacenter and Kevil at US 60 mile point 12.615.

One lane of traffic is open.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

