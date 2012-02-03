Man convicted of 18 counts of sex assault of child

A Saline County jury convicted a Salem, Illinois man of 18 counts of sexual assault of a child and sexual abuse Thursday.

Brian K. Bowlby, 37, of Salem was convicted of 18 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Feb. 2.

The predatory criminal sexual assault of a child charges are Class X felonies punishable of 6 to 30 years in prison with sentences to be served consecutively on each count.



The aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a Class 2 felony.

Bowlby's sentencing date is set for March 30 at 9 a.m.

