Man convicted of 18 counts of sex assault of child

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Brian K. Bowlby (Source: Saline County Jail)
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Saline County jury convicted a Salem, Illinois man of 18 counts of sexual assault of a child and sexual abuse Thursday.

Brian K. Bowlby, 37, of Salem was convicted of 18 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Feb. 2.

The predatory criminal sexual assault of a child charges are Class X felonies punishable of 6 to 30 years in prison with sentences to be served consecutively on each count.

The aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a Class 2 felony.

Bowlby's sentencing date is set for March 30 at 9 a.m.

