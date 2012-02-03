Fire destroys home in Olive Branch - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fire destroys home in Olive Branch

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
OLIVE BRANCH, IL (KFVS) -

A fire destroyed a home in Olive Branch Friday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m.  No one was home and no one was injured.

The home is on Illinois Avenue in Olive Branch.

Tamms assistant fire chief says the home is a total loss.

No word on a cause.

Tamms and Horseshoe Lake fire departments responded.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Here's how you can delete everything Facebook knows about you

    Here's how you can delete everything Facebook knows about you

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:39:27 GMT
    With the information leak at Facebook, many people are wondering how to delete everything Facebook knows about you. (Source: Pixabay)With the information leak at Facebook, many people are wondering how to delete everything Facebook knows about you. (Source: Pixabay)

    As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.

    As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.

Powered by Frankly