Overnight fire destroys Wappapello mobile home

Firefighters from at least two departments spent the early morning hours at a mobile home fire on the north end of Wappapello.

The home is on Oak Hill Drive near the intersection of D and Z. Firefighters from Wappapello and Puxico were called out shortly after 2 Friday morning to a fully engulfed structure fire.

When Heartland News photojournalist Josh Russell arrived on the scene around 3:45 the fire was mostly out, the home was destroyed, the fire crews were gone and only some small hot spots were still burning.

As of 5:30 a.m. There is no word on if anyone was in or living in the home at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured.

