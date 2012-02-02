Murray State remains unbeaten with win over Redhawks

Fans of both teams waited weeks for this match up. Southeast Missouri State tipped off at Murray State in Murray, Ky. at 7 p.m.

The Racers remained unbeaten with the win over the Redhawks 81-73.



At the half, Southeast led Murray 39 to 33.

Corey Wilford led the Redhawks with 12 points at the half, while Jewuan Long led the Racers with 9 points.

However the Racers got the ball starting the second half with Isaiah Canaan leading all scorers with 32. Marcus Brister led Southeast with 17.



The Redhawks end the game with an overall record of 12-10, and 7-3 in OVC play. The Racers are now 22-0 after tonight's match up and 10-0 in OVC play.



Southeast will play Murray State at home on February 15.



