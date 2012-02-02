School officials, parents discuss dress code proposal

What to wear to school, it's a decision that's become a passionate issue in Cape Public Schools with a new dress code policy looming and a vote later this month.

It's something we've taken countless calls about, so we went to the dress code committee to learn more about the proposed policy and parents at other Heartland schools for their thoughts on uniforms

Too distracting, too saggy and too sexy are all issues that now come up with the current dress code policy at Cape Public Schools.

Issues that Junior High Principal and Dress Code Committee Chair Carla Fee says brought about a call for a change.

"We want the focus at Cape Public to be on education, and we think this would help," said Fee.

It's an issue that's become an emotional one among parents in Cape Girardeau.

They've spoken out online on forums and some are all for it. Others say the uniform proposal, which focuses on khakis, polos, and jeans on Spirit Day only is too expensive and too boring.

Fee says she knows clothing is personal, but this is about education.

In response to cost she says their research of other schools around the country has shown it's not as bad as many fear.

She says after that uniform swaps would take away some of the burden.

Fee adds revisions of the plan have made the policy less strict, for instance allowing for un-tucked shirts and jeans on special days.

She says a new policy all together is the best way to focus on academics.

We did some research as well and discovered most policies are a lot like Central's proposal except most require a belt and tucked in shirt.

We found parents from Scott City have mixed feelings.

Gaylon Avery said that "more or less its expensive clothes and a lot of people around here can't afford them."

Others don't like the lack of individuality.

"She got so many clothes for Christmas she just can't wear," said Parent Katherine Barnard.

Meanwhile in Jackson at St. Paul Lutheran parents had this to say:

"As a parent I love how cheap it is," said Joan Binnie. "I asked my daughter and she said it gets boring but really she it enjoys it because it's easy."

Parents say uniforms swaps, in school garage sales and trades keep clothes low at other schools like Scott City, St. Paul and also Caruthersville.

As for punishments, Fee says they would range from in-school suspension for a first offense, to a parent conference. She says other schools indicate problems never escalate to full blown suspension.

Now for Cape Central, it's up to the board to vote. That will happen at the end of the month on February 27.

Online: Cape Girardeau Public Schools dress code proposal.

