Marion Police look for forgery suspect

Marion Police are asking for the public's help identifying a forgery suspect.

Det. T.J. Warren says a forged check was used to purchase items from Small's Food Store in Marion on Jan. 26.

Marion Police say the suspect is the white female wearing the blue shirt and glasses pushing the cart in the video. She is with the white/balding male wearing the camo jacket.

The woman is a possible suspect of passing other forged checks in the area.

Those with information are asked to contact the Marion Police Dept. at 618-993-2124 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 618- 521-4684.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.