Ky. woman accused of selling cocaine from car, home

A Paducah woman is facing charges that she sold cocaine from her car and home.



Monique Morris, 29, of Paducah was arrested Thursday on charges of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance with a firearm enhancement and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to detectives, they had gotten tips that Morris was selling cocaine from her vehicle and apartment.

Detectives say they bought cocaine from Morris in an undercover investigation.



Officers say they served a search warrant Thursday morning at Morris' home.

According to police, during the search they found a .38 caliber handgun and more than $4,300 cash.

Officers say two children less than eight and an infant were in the home this morning, and were released to another adult at the residence.

Morris was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

