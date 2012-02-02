Navigation employees to receive heroism award - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Navigation employees to receive heroism award

BROOKPORT, IL (KFVS) -

Eight navigation employees are scheduled receive a heroism award February 6 in Brookport, Illinois.

The Army Corps of Engineers navigation lock staff will receive the Star of Life Award for heroism resulting from a rescue on lower Ohio River.

The following will be presented the award by Col. Luke Leonard, Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Commander:

-Randy Robertson - Lockmaster, West Paducah, Ky.

-Marshall Hunerkoch - Head Lock Operator, Paducah, Ky.

-Luther Helland - Maintenance Mechanic, Brookport, Ill.

-Jeremy Jones - Lock Operator, Brookport, Ill.

-Jeremy Wallace - Lock Operator, Paducah, Ky.

-Jack Anderson - Lock Operator, Brookport, Ill.

-Jackie Anderson - Lock Operator, Brookport, Ill.

-Susan Duncan - Lock Operator, Brookport, Ill.

A person was recently rescued from around 1,000 feet downstream in the lower Ohio River by the crew, after they heard him yelling near the dam's bear traps. He was standing on top of his overturned boat, according to the Corps.

"This was an outstanding effort by the dedicated crew at Locks and Dam 52," said Rick Morgan, operations division chief, Louisville District Corps of Engineers. "Being alert of the surrounding area and perceptive resulted in saving life."

The crew are part of the Corps personnel at Locks and Dam 52.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:07:47 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:26:35 GMT
    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

Powered by Frankly