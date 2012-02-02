Navigation employees to receive heroism award

Eight navigation employees are scheduled receive a heroism award February 6 in Brookport, Illinois.



The Army Corps of Engineers navigation lock staff will receive the Star of Life Award for heroism resulting from a rescue on lower Ohio River.

The following will be presented the award by Col. Luke Leonard, Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Commander:

-Randy Robertson - Lockmaster, West Paducah, Ky.

-Marshall Hunerkoch - Head Lock Operator, Paducah, Ky.

-Luther Helland - Maintenance Mechanic, Brookport, Ill.

-Jeremy Jones - Lock Operator, Brookport, Ill.

-Jeremy Wallace - Lock Operator, Paducah, Ky.

-Jack Anderson - Lock Operator, Brookport, Ill.

-Jackie Anderson - Lock Operator, Brookport, Ill.

-Susan Duncan - Lock Operator, Brookport, Ill.

A person was recently rescued from around 1,000 feet downstream in the lower Ohio River by the crew, after they heard him yelling near the dam's bear traps. He was standing on top of his overturned boat, according to the Corps.



"This was an outstanding effort by the dedicated crew at Locks and Dam 52," said Rick Morgan, operations division chief, Louisville District Corps of Engineers. "Being alert of the surrounding area and perceptive resulted in saving life."

The crew are part of the Corps personnel at Locks and Dam 52.

