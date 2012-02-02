Anna man sentenced to five years for stealing cars - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Anna man sentenced to five years for stealing cars

Dustin J. Hubbs (Source: Tri-County Jail) Dustin J. Hubbs (Source: Tri-County Jail)
ANNA, IL (KFVS) -

An Anna, Illinois man will spend the next several years behind bars for stealing cars.

Dustin J. Hubbs, 19, of Anna was sentenced Thursday to five years in the Illinois Dept. of Corrections on two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the Union County state's attorney.

Both crimes are class 2 felonies.

According to the state's attorney's office, Hubbs was arrested on November 27, 2011 after police found him in a stolen car in the parking lot of a Jonesboro business.

He told police that he had taken another car that day form a municipal parking lot in Jonesboro. Hubbs was later taken into custody by Ill. State Police.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

