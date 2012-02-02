Carbondale receives more than $107K to upgrade sidewalks near schools

The city of Carbondale will receive a $107,444 grant through the Illinois Safe Routes to School Program to upgrade pedestrian areas surrounding Thomas School and Carbondale Middle School.

The federally-funded program is designed to help students walk and bike to school safely.

The funding includes $103,442 to construct, replace and/or repair sidewalks and $4,002 to install, enhance and/or repair crosswalks in the areas surrounding Thomas School and Carbondale Middle School.

The work is expected to be completed over the summer and ready when the new school year begins.



Illinois Safe Routes to School is a program of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration.

It is designed to enable and encourage children, including those with disabilities, to walk and bicycle to school and encourage a healthy lifestyle from an early age.

The program also facilitates projects and activities that will improve safety and reduce traffic, fuel consumption and air pollution near primary and middle schools.

