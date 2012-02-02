Two accused of making meth in storage unit

Park Hills Police arrested two men accused of making meth in a storage unit.

Jeffery L. Green, 47, and Homer G. Blankenship, 33, face charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a chemical with the intent to create a controlled substance.

A woman called police after noticing a suspicious male going through a storage unit at 804 North St. Joe Drive in Park Hills and later noticed the lock was missing on Jan. 29.



An officer found two men in the storage unit when he opened the door. One was standing with a knife, according to the probable cause statement. The officer called for backup.



The officers noticed a strong chemical smell. When the officers asked Green if they could search the unit, he said he would rather they not.

The officers also noticed chemicals commonly used in manufacturing methamphetamine. They could see numerous bags contained Heet, Coleman Fuel, and cold packs. They also found a clear bottle with a light pink liquid with a funnel sticking out of the top of it with several coffee filters dripping in the bottle.

Officers found a clear baggy with a white powdery substance that tested positive for meth on Blankenship.

Copyright KFVS 2012. All rights reserved.