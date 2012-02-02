Shawneetown man sentenced to 5 years for duct taping child's mouth

A Shawneetown man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for duct taping a child's mouth.

Kenneth Hast, 23, pleaded guilty in November to aggravated domestic battery.

He admitted he applied duct tape across his 4-year-old stepson's mouth in the family home.

Investigators say Hast slammed the child's head repeatedly against a desk, then used duct tape to tape the boy's mouth shut and to bind the child's arms and legs together.

The boy's mother took him to a hospital when she found out what had happened.

Gallatin County State's Attorney Allen Roe says the abuse was made worse by the position of trust and authority held by Hast over the child.

Copyright KFVS 2012. All rights reserved.