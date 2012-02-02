Fire destroys trailer near Olmsted

A woman and child escaped a trailer fire Thursday morning near Olmsted.

The Olmsted Fire Chief says a woman was in bed with a space heater beside the bed. She told firefighters when she woke up, the space heater was on fire.

She and a child were able to get out of the home.



Firefighters battled a fire at a trailer in Pulaski County Thursday morning.

It happened on Route 37 and America Road south of Olmsted.

A passerby noticed the fire and called it in.

The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived.



No one was home.

The home is a total loss.



No one was injured.



Mounds, Mound City, and Olmsted firefighters responded to the scene.

Donations:

The Arbors of Auburn Circle

2906 Beaver Creek Drive

People can drop off clothes, blankets etc.

If you want to make donations in a check form you can write it out to Jason or Danielle Henderson.

