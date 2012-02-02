Groundhog Day - Will Brian see his shadow? Find out on The Breakfast Show

Good Morning

Today is Thursday, February 2

Groundhog Day

We have good news this morning if you have any plans outside today! Brian's talking about today being a wonderful day to enjoy very mild temperatures and a lot of sun. But if you also like the sound of a nice steady rain falling outside your window - just wait a day - the weather is changing. Brian has all these details in his StormTeam forecast this morning on The Breakfast Show.

This morning we're also looking ahead to a huge event tonight. Even if you're not a sports fan you should be able to appreciate the season the Murray State Racers men's basketball team has had this year. At 21-0 they are the only unbeaten team in the country. Tonight at 7, the Racers tip-off against the 12-9 SEMO Redhawks at Murray State. We'll preview the game, talk about the excitement and ask for your game prediction on our Facebook page.

This morning you're waking up to Groundhog Day. So when you step outside look to see if you see your shadow (you will in the Heartland) - if you do then it's six more weeks of winter for you! But then again winter has been pretty mild so maybe that's OK this year? Either way, this morning we'll take you live to Pennsylvania to see if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow. We'll bring it to you live around 6:20 - 6:30 this morning. You will also be able to watch it LIVE ONLINE by clicking this link.

There's quite a bit of more serious news we're covering for you this morning. This includes a big debate taking place in the Missouri government over workplace discrimination. Hear the arguments at 5 this morning.

At 6:10 we'll be talking about Campaign 2012 and how today you can expect to see a major endorsement for Newt Gingrich in Nevada. Let's just say this endorsement might trump all others.

We'll be showing you some pretty dramatic vide this morning from California and Texas. In California not only did a man throw his wallet at a Sacramento councilman last night, there was also a man rescued from a collapsed trench in San Francisco. Both of these were caught on tape. And in Texas even their meteors seem to be bigger! We have new video from a police car dash-cam that shows a large meteor streak across the night sky. We'll show them all to you during the 6 a.m. Hour of The Breakfast Show.

But there's even more ahead this morning and it will be especially interesting to women. At 5:50 we'll be showing you how more doctors are using acupuncture to treat undesirable symptoms during pregnancy.

And then, at 6:30, it's time to start talking about this weekend's Super Bowl! Not the game - the commercials! From new Star Wars themed VW ads to the return of Ferris Bueller, Stephanie will be showing us what to look for this Sunday.

