New jobs for Massac County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New jobs for Massac County

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - The talk of new jobs coming to the town of Metropolis has many people looking forward to getting back to work.

The new jobs could come be created near the Honeywell plant. That's where the company and the Department of Energy are considering building a lithium-ion battery production facility.

The federal government has already given the company $27.3 million in 2009 for the project.

The proposed site for the production plant would be on a 10 acre parcel of ground adjacent to the existing Honeywell facility.

Once the project is approved there could me more than a 150 construction jobs and then 30 to 40 full-time jobs.

"Anything that you could manufacture that would produce 10, 20, 30 and a hundred jobs would be heartfelt in this community," said Metropolis Mayor Billy McDaniel. "We've lost some employment here in the past several years."

The product that would be made at the proposed facility is known as LiPF6 a conductive salt. And a key component in the lithium-ion batteries. The same batteries that currently power the Chevrolet Volt.

"I think it will be a good thing anytime that you can have new jobs in the community that is great," said Joe Miller. "I think it will be a good thing if they hire local people."

A spokesperson for Honeywell says that the company has already built a test facility in Buffalo, New York. And that the Metropolis location is still being considered for development.

"I don't think it's in the immediate future. We do know there's been some preliminary testing going on in New York," said Mayor McDaniels. "We have been told that possibly a plant manufacturing batteries could be moving to southern Illinois, specifically Metropolis. We hope that happens. We're hoping for the best. And we're looking forward to the jobs."

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Here's how you can delete everything Facebook knows about you

    Here's how you can delete everything Facebook knows about you

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:39:27 GMT
    With the information leak at Facebook, many people are wondering how to delete everything Facebook knows about you. (Source: Pixabay)With the information leak at Facebook, many people are wondering how to delete everything Facebook knows about you. (Source: Pixabay)

    As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.

    As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.

Powered by Frankly