New jobs for Massac County

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - The talk of new jobs coming to the town of Metropolis has many people looking forward to getting back to work.

The new jobs could come be created near the Honeywell plant. That's where the company and the Department of Energy are considering building a lithium-ion battery production facility.

The federal government has already given the company $27.3 million in 2009 for the project.

The proposed site for the production plant would be on a 10 acre parcel of ground adjacent to the existing Honeywell facility.

Once the project is approved there could me more than a 150 construction jobs and then 30 to 40 full-time jobs.

"Anything that you could manufacture that would produce 10, 20, 30 and a hundred jobs would be heartfelt in this community," said Metropolis Mayor Billy McDaniel. "We've lost some employment here in the past several years."

The product that would be made at the proposed facility is known as LiPF6 a conductive salt. And a key component in the lithium-ion batteries. The same batteries that currently power the Chevrolet Volt.

"I think it will be a good thing anytime that you can have new jobs in the community that is great," said Joe Miller. "I think it will be a good thing if they hire local people."

A spokesperson for Honeywell says that the company has already built a test facility in Buffalo, New York. And that the Metropolis location is still being considered for development.

"I don't think it's in the immediate future. We do know there's been some preliminary testing going on in New York," said Mayor McDaniels. "We have been told that possibly a plant manufacturing batteries could be moving to southern Illinois, specifically Metropolis. We hope that happens. We're hoping for the best. And we're looking forward to the jobs."

