Ky. man injured after truck hits tree

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Boaz, Ky. man was injured after his truck hit a tree on Wednesday in McCracken County.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Noble Road.

Deputies say Danny Farmer, 60, of Boaz was eastbound in his pickup when the truck dropped off the right side shoulder, into a ditch and hit a tree.

Farmer received non-life threatening injuries to his chest and face and was taken by EMS to Lourdes Hospital.

