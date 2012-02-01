Public will be allowed to view collapsed bridge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Public will be allowed to view collapsed bridge

AURORA, Ky. (AP) - The public will be allowed in this weekend to a viewing area to see the partial collapse of the Eggner's Ferry Bridge in western Kentucky.

Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area says it's the only time traffic will be allowed west on U.S. 68/Kentucky 80 past Woodlands Trace. The area has been closed to all traffic until further notice.

Part of the bridge over the Tennessee River collapsed after it was hit last week by the Delta Mariner, a cargo ship that was carrying space rocket parts to Cape Canaveral, Fla.

The viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST Saturday. Visitors should park at the Fenton Camping Area and Boat Ramp and will have to walk about a quarter-mile to the viewing area.

