Victor Leads Racers to Revenge Win

Cuthbert Victor had 22 points and 13 rebounds to

lead Murray State to a 73-to-53 win over Texas A-and-M-Corpus

Christi tonight.

Chris Shumate added 13 points and Antione Whelchel and Kelvin

Brown scored 10 apiece for the Racers.

Brian Evans led A-and-M-Corpus Christi with 12 points.

Murray State finished 27-for-53 from the field to 21-of-61 for

the Islanders. Murray was 15-of-18 from the line, to 8-of-16 for

A-and-M-Corpus Christi.

Murray also scored 24 points off 18 turnovers by the Islanders,

who managed only 13 points off the Racers' 19 turnovers.