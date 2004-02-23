Church Fire Brings Out Old Memories

By: CJ Cassidy WEST PADUCAH, KY -- I

nvestigators say it looks like vandals set the weekend fire that burned down a piece of history in

W

est

P

aducah.

The O akalone AME church building shut down three years ago when the congregation found a new home. But former church goers say they never thought anyone would destroy the old building. "W e hoped the building would be used for something like a community center ," W est P aducah resident S tella B ell says. Her hopes were destroyed, along with the church she prayed at for many years. "M y husband came in and told me the church was burning down and he was going out there and so I said wait I 'll go with you ," Stella says.

She and her husband J ames watched as the church burned to the ground . "W hen they said it was suspicious I thought why would anyone want to burn a church if you don't have respect it's still a church ," Stella said.

It was a church where many A frican Am ericans in M c C racken C ounty would gather for song, prayer and fellowship. J ames B ell says he attended the church all his life , and has many fond memories from over the years. "T hey had basket dinners there ; picnics and S unday s chool on Sunday morning," James Bell says.

B ut the B ells say they had dealt with vandals at the church before. "O ne S unday morning we found broken glass , from where vandals had thrown rocks inside. So we had to clean instead of have a service," Stella says.