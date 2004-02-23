Church Fire Brings Out Old Memories - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Church Fire Brings Out Old Memories

By: CJ Cassidy

WEST PADUCAH, KY --Investigators say it looks like vandals set the weekend fire that burned down a piece of history in West Paducah.

The Oakalone AME church building shut down three years ago when the congregation found a new home. But former church goers say they never thought anyone would destroy the old building."We hoped the building would be used for something like a community center," West Paducah resident Stella Bell says. Her hopes were destroyed, along with the church she prayed at for many years."My husband came in and told me the church was burning down and he was going out there and so I said wait I'll go with you," Stella says.

She and her husband James watched as the church burned to the ground.  "When they said it was suspicious I thought why would anyone want to burn a church if you don't have respect it's still a church," Stella said.

It was a church where many African Americans in McCracken County would gather for song, prayer and fellowship. James Bell says he attended the church all his life, and has many fond memories from over the years."They had basket dinners there; picnics and Sunday school on Sunday morning," James Bell says.

But the Bells say they had dealt with vandals at the church before."One Sunday morning we found broken glass, from where vandals had thrown rocks inside. So we had to clean instead of have a service," Stella says.

Now they say they can only hope authorities figure out who is responsible for the mess. "It's too bad. It's the last of the historical places out here," James says.

