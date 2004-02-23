Tampering With Email A Crime

By: Any Jacquin

PERRYVILLE, MO -- It's against the law to tamper with someone's mail, and that includes email. A Perryville woman broke-up with her boyfriend. That's when he allegedly broke into her email accounts. And the messages sent in her name were not very nice. So now she's sending one of her own.

Denise Jones spends hours a day on the internet. She's an avid user of the messenger services, chat rooms, and email. "I started getting messages from one friend, and then another friend, and then another... All asking me, 'did you send this?'"explains Denise. Someone was sending obscene messages to friends on her Buddy List, and listing her phone numbers online. "All of a sudden, someone told me to look at my profile online," she remembers. "It was new, in the adult only section, and it was pretty nasty."

The suspect didn't even have to hack into her computer. Her Yahoo accounts were set on automatic login. He then requested a change in password. So Denise went to police. They charged her ex-boyfriend with "tampering with a computer." It's a misdemeanor that can carry a fine, or up to a year in the county jail.

Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf says this is his first tampering with a computer case, but he expects to see more, as more people are logging on to computers every day. Denise never expected anyone to violate her privacy like this, and encourages everyone to protect their accounts. "On Yahoo, or instant messenger services, don't have your login I.D. and password set to automatically do it," adds Denise. "It's a pain to type it in every time, but that's what you should really do."

Also, change your passwords frequently, even on your work accounts. Another thing Denis points out, he allegedly deleted her "sent" items after messing with her account. She didn't catch that, but if she had, it could have tipped her off sooner. Bottom line, watch every aspect of each account very closely.