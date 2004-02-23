Salukis Continue their Climb - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

AP Top 25 Poll

Salukis Continue their Climb

 By: Associated Press

(Undated-AP) -- The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

 

 

 

Ranking Team Record Points Previous
1 Stanford (67) 23-0 1,795 1
2 Saint Joseph's (5) 26-0 1,722 2
3 Duke 24-3 1,603 5
4 Gonzaga -2 1,596 4
5 Mississippi St. 22-3 1,507 7
6 Pittsburgh -3 1,370 3
7 Connecticut 23-5 1,333 8
8 Oklahoma St. 22-3 1,318 6
9 Kentucky 21-4 1,296 9
10 Texas 21-4 1,193 10
11 Wake Forest 19-6 1,073 11
12 Providence 20-5 933 13
13 Cincinnati 20-5 821 15
14 North Carolina 17-8 770 12
15 S. Illinois 24-2 736 16
16 N.C. State 18-7 611 14
17 Wisconsin 19-6 556 22
18 Illinois 20-5 520 23
19 Georgia Tech 20-8 429 18
20 Memphis 20-5 382 19
21 Kansas 18-7 371 20
22 Arizona 18-8 355 17
23 Utah St. 24-2 244 24
24 Syracuse 19-6 238 -
25 Louisville 18-7 237 21

 

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 150, Seton Hall 51, Air Force 49, Charlotte, 26, Florida , W. Michigan 22, UTEP 17, Kent St. 16, South Carolina 15, Dayton 14, Boston U. 8, Nevada 8, Boston College 6, Texas Tech 4, Washington, 4, ETSU 3, Manhattan 3, Vanderbilt 3, Alabama 2, DePaul 2, LSU 1, Missouri 1, UAB 1, Va. Commonwealth 1.

 (Copyright 2004 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.)

     

