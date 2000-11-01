Illinois General Election

ALEXANDER COUNTY 100% of precincts reporting
STATE'S ATTORNEY
Jeffrey Farris (D) 2365
Mcarthur Allen (R) 1527
CIRCUIT CLERK
Sharon McGinness (D) 2110
Christopher Bledsoe (R) 1676
FRANKLIN COUNTY 100% of precincts reporting:
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 1
Randal Crocker(D) 3666
Scott Burkitt (R) 2500
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 2
Ronald House (D) 3341
Norman Carlile (R) 2837
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 3
Charles Prusaczyk (D) 3334
Sam Pollack (R) 2504
GALLATIN COUNTY 100 % of precincts reporting
STATE'S ATTORNEY
Tony Dyhrkopp (D) 1695
Keely Dobbs Franklin (P) 1840
CORONER
Tony Cox (D) 2269
Brian Black (R) 1253
COUNTY BOARD (Elect 3)
George Brazier (D) 1919
Hugh David Scates (D) 1724
Martin Duffy (D) 1750
Kim Bickett (R) 1741
Martin Wooden (R) 1226
Leon Bryant (R) 921
HAMILTON COUNTY 100 % of precincts reporting
SHERIFF
Rick Winemiller (D) 3264
Ronnie Redmon (R) 1347
STATE'S ATTORNEY
Wayne Morris (D) 2369
Barry Vaughan (R) 2250
CIRCUIT CLERK
Bobbi Oxford (D) 2392
Carolyn Woodrow (R) 2138
CORONER
Ronald Ewald (D) 2661
Roger Clevenger (R) 1800
COUNTY BOARD (Elect 3)
Jim Deen (D) 3020
Troy Rubennacker (D) 2810
Robert Brockett (R) m 2874
Edgar Johnson (R) 2046
HARDIN COUNTY 100% of precincts reporting:
SHERIFF
Carl Cox (R) 1665
Wayne Eichorn (D) 1015
Brent Bainbridge (I) 99
CIRCUIT CLERK
Stephen Hosick (R) 1181
Diana Hubbard (D) 1553
CORONER
Joe Jenkins (R) 1309
Roger Little (D) 1442
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Ronald Armstrong (R) 1185
David Helmers (D) 1553
JACKSON COUNTY 100 % of precincts reporting
CIRCUIT CLERK
David Baggett (R) 7603
Cindy Savanda (D) 14358
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 2
Mark Holt (R) 2402
Jane Cole (D) 1752
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 3
Bryce Cramer (R) 1485
Mary Korando (D) 1713
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 4
Marlene McGregor-Gibbs (R) 1241
Darnecea Moultrie (D) 1716
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 5
Ann Brooks Williams (R) 1088
Leonard Nickel (D) 1526
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 6
Joel Fritzler (R) 874
Betsey Streeter (D) 1745
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 7
John Koch (R) 644
Bonnie Long (D) 1307
JEFFERSON COUNTY 100 % of precincts reporting
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 4
Rick Shurtz(R) 891
Charlie Vaught (D) 573
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 8
Donald Summers (R) 372
Clarence Scarbrough (D) 501
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 10
Ed Elliott (R) 430
Robert Davis (D) 393
COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 14
Curt Grothoff (R) 433
Marinda Renshaw (D) 290
JOHNSON COUNTY 100 % of precincts reporting:
STATE'S ATTORNEY
Brian Trambley (R) 3159
Dale Grasher (D) 2140
CORONER
Gary Hicks (R) 3162
Nancy Goss (D) 1852
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Jim Haney (R) 2502
Bill Goss (D) 1277
Ken Crews (I) 1445
MASSAC COUNTY 100 % of precincts reporting
CIRCUIT CLERK
Larry Grace (R) 3395
Frank Williams (D) 3189
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Dale Obermark (R) 3552
Floyd Sullivan (D) 2945
PERRY COUNTY 100% of precincts reporting
CIRCUIT CLERK
Bob Heisner (R) 4200
Nick Dolce (D) 5640
STATE'S ATTORNEY
David Stanton (R) 5169
David Tracy (D) 4577
CORONER
Paul David Searby (R) 5645
Jeff Blair (D) 4134
ASSESSOR
John Batteau (R) 4363
Robin Edwards (D) 5280
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Robert Kelly (R) 5029
James Epplin (D) 4855
POPE COUNTY 100% precincts
STATE'S ATTORNEY
Charles Flynn (R) 1288
Guy Strong (D) 1055
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Kelvin Kunath (R) 1072
Kelly King (D) 1227
PULASKI COUNTY 100 % of precincts reporting?
CIRCUIT CLERK
Cindy Kennedy (R) 1994
Donna Junkerman (D) 1015
STATE'S ATTORNEY
Grayson Gile (R) 1722
Patrick Duffy (D) 1309
CORONER
Lisa Doctorman (R) 1477
Bryan Curry (D) 1455
SALINE COUNTY 100% of precincts reporting
STATE'S ATTORNEY
Joe Leberman (R) 4988
Robert Wolf (D) 4984
CIRCUIT CLERK
Jack Nolen (R) 6001
Mary Ann Meadows (D) 3994
CORONER
Wendell Lambert (R) 4704
Kenneth Sloan (D) 5202
TREASURER
Danny Ragan (R) 5411
Kermit Coffee (D) 4433
COUNTY BOARD (Elect 7)
Ray Harbison (R) 5226
Bob Holmes (R) 4457
Bill Bethel (R) 3921
Warren Stricklin (R)3433
Mike Milstead (D) 5030
Mike McKinnies (D)4578
Curt Felton (D) 5300
Ron Mcroy (D) 3972
Steve Jones (D) 4486
Jim Grimes (D) 4852
Bill Dial (D) 4559
COUNTY BOARD (Unexpired term)
Bruce Allen (R) 3925
Lonnie Dutton (D) 4130
UNION COUNTY 100 % of precincts reporting
STATE'S ATTORNEY
Michael Mason (R) 3563
John Bingler (D) 4899
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Larry Wheaton (R) 3807
Jack Eddleman (D) 4435
WILLIAMSON COUNTY 100% precincts reporting
CIRCUIT CLERK
Liz Strobel (R) 12498
Stuart Hall (D) 13350
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Wendell Fisher (R) 11841
David Hindman (D) 244
Frank Wilkie (I) 2819
ALEXANDER COUNTY 100 % precincts reporting
CREATE FIRE DISTRICT FOR SANDUSKY, ELCO, & TAMMS
YES 143
NO 26
FRANKLIN COUNTY 100% of precincts reporting
TAX CAP
YES 2127
NO 14978
JACKSON COUNTY 100% of precincts reporting:
UNITY POINT SCHOOL BONDS
YES 1662
NO 484
JEFFERSON COUNTY 100 % of precincts reporting:
CREATE WALTONVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT DISTRICT
YES 21
NO 3
WOODLAWN FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT ANNEXATION
YES 619
NO 140
JOHNSON COUNTY 100% of precincts reporting:
ELECT ASSESSOR
YES 3490
NO 1688
MASSAC COUNTY 100% of precincts reporting:
TAX CAP
YES 4726
NO 1607
PERRY COUNTY 100 % of precincts reporting:
PUBLIC SAFETY TAX
YES 4619
NO 4662
SALINE COUNTY 90% of precincts reporting:
PUBLIC SAFETY TAX
YES 3517
NO 5823
UNION COUNTY 100% of precincts reporting:
DONGOLA SCHOOL BONDS
YES 651
NO 312
DONGOLA SCHOOL TAXES
YES 585
NO 348
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
Greg Seitz, Athletic Director for Jacksonville State University, tweeted that there has been "major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum."
