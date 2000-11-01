Illinois General Election - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois General Election

ALEXANDER COUNTY     100% of precincts reporting

STATE'S ATTORNEY

Jeffrey Farris (D)     2365
Mcarthur Allen (R)  1527

CIRCUIT CLERK

Sharon McGinness (D)   2110
 Christopher Bledsoe (R)  1676

 

FRANKLIN COUNTY           100% of precincts reporting:

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 1

Randal Crocker(D)      3666
Scott Burkitt (R)           2500

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 2

Ronald House (D)        3341
Norman Carlile (R)       2837

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 3

Charles Prusaczyk (D)     3334
Sam Pollack (R)               2504

GALLATIN COUNTY             100 % of precincts reporting

STATE'S ATTORNEY

Tony Dyhrkopp (D)    1695
Keely Dobbs Franklin (P)   1840

CORONER

Tony Cox (D)        2269
Brian Black (R)       1253

 

COUNTY BOARD (Elect 3)

George Brazier (D)       1919
Hugh David Scates (D)  1724
Martin Duffy (D)             1750
Kim Bickett (R)              1741
Martin Wooden (R)         1226
Leon Bryant (R)               921

HAMILTON COUNTY      100 % of precincts reporting

SHERIFF

Rick Winemiller (D)   3264
Ronnie Redmon (R)   1347

STATE'S ATTORNEY

Wayne Morris (D)     2369
Barry Vaughan (R)     2250

CIRCUIT CLERK

Bobbi Oxford (D)      2392
Carolyn Woodrow (R)  2138

CORONER

Ronald Ewald (D)    2661
Roger Clevenger (R) 1800

COUNTY BOARD (Elect 3)

Jim Deen (D)                  3020
Troy Rubennacker (D)    2810
Robert Brockett (R) m    2874
Edgar Johnson (R)           2046

HARDIN COUNTY         100% of precincts reporting:

SHERIFF

Carl Cox (R)              1665
Wayne Eichorn (D)     1015
Brent Bainbridge (I)      99

CIRCUIT CLERK

Stephen Hosick (R)      1181
 Diana Hubbard (D)       1553

CORONER

Joe Jenkins (R)      1309
Roger Little (D)      1442

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Ronald Armstrong (R)     1185
David Helmers (D)           1553

JACKSON COUNTY              100 % of precincts reporting

CIRCUIT CLERK

David Baggett (R)        7603
Cindy Savanda (D)       14358

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 2

Mark Holt (R)      2402
Jane Cole (D)       1752

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 3

Bryce Cramer (R)      1485
Mary Korando (D)     1713

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 4

Marlene McGregor-Gibbs (R)     1241
Darnecea Moultrie (D)                 1716

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 5

Ann Brooks Williams (R)     1088
Leonard Nickel (D)              1526

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 6

Joel Fritzler (R)       874
Betsey Streeter (D)  1745

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 7

John Koch (R)      644
Bonnie Long (D)   1307

JEFFERSON COUNTY              100 % of precincts reporting

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 4

Rick Shurtz(R)           891
Charlie Vaught (D)     573

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 8

Donald Summers (R)         372
Clarence Scarbrough (D)    501

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 10

Ed Elliott (R)          430
Robert Davis (D)    393

COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 14

Curt Grothoff (R)            433
Marinda Renshaw (D)     290

JOHNSON COUNTY                   100 % of precincts reporting:

STATE'S ATTORNEY

Brian Trambley (R)     3159

Dale Grasher (D)        2140

CORONER

Gary Hicks (R)        3162
Nancy Goss (D)       1852

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Jim Haney (R)      2502
Bill Goss (D)        1277
Ken Crews (I)      1445

MASSAC COUNTY               100 % of precincts reporting

CIRCUIT CLERK

Larry Grace (R)       3395
Frank Williams (D)   3189

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Dale Obermark (R)   3552
Floyd Sullivan (D)      2945

 

PERRY COUNTY            100% of precincts reporting

CIRCUIT CLERK

Bob Heisner (R)         4200
 Nick Dolce (D)          5640

STATE'S ATTORNEY

David Stanton (R)       5169
David Tracy (D)          4577

CORONER

Paul David Searby (R)       5645
Jeff Blair (D)                      4134

ASSESSOR

John Batteau (R)       4363
Robin Edwards (D)   5280

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Robert Kelly (R)       5029
James Epplin (D)      4855

POPE COUNTY      100% precincts

STATE'S ATTORNEY

Charles Flynn (R)     1288
Guy Strong (D)         1055

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Kelvin Kunath (R)      1072
Kelly King (D)            1227

PULASKI COUNTY                            100 % of precincts reporting?

CIRCUIT CLERK

Cindy Kennedy (R)      1994
Donna Junkerman (D)   1015

STATE'S ATTORNEY

Grayson Gile (R)    1722
Patrick Duffy (D)    1309

CORONER

Lisa Doctorman (R)    1477
Bryan Curry (D)          1455

 

SALINE COUNTY                 100% of precincts reporting

STATE'S ATTORNEY

Joe Leberman (R)     4988
Robert Wolf (D)        4984

CIRCUIT CLERK

Jack Nolen (R)                  6001
Mary Ann Meadows (D)    3994 

CORONER

Wendell Lambert (R)     4704
Kenneth Sloan (D)         5202

TREASURER

Danny Ragan (R)    5411
Kermit Coffee (D)   4433

COUNTY BOARD (Elect 7)

Ray Harbison (R)   5226
 Bob Holmes (R)     4457
Bill Bethel (R)         3921
Warren Stricklin (R)3433
Mike Milstead (D)   5030
Mike McKinnies (D)4578
Curt Felton (D)         5300
Ron Mcroy (D)         3972
Steve Jones (D)        4486
Jim Grimes (D)         4852
Bill Dial (D)              4559

COUNTY BOARD (Unexpired term)

Bruce Allen (R)      3925
Lonnie Dutton (D)  4130

UNION COUNTY                     100 % of precincts reporting

STATE'S ATTORNEY

Michael Mason (R)     3563
John Bingler (D)          4899

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Larry Wheaton (R)       3807
Jack Eddleman (D)        4435

WILLIAMSON COUNTY                  100% precincts reporting

CIRCUIT CLERK

Liz Strobel (R)     12498
Stuart Hall (D)      13350

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Wendell Fisher (R)         11841
David Hindman (D)         244
Frank Wilkie (I)               2819

ALEXANDER COUNTY       100 % precincts reporting

CREATE FIRE DISTRICT FOR SANDUSKY, ELCO, & TAMMS

YES      143
NO          26

FRANKLIN COUNTY                 100%  of precincts reporting

TAX CAP

YES    2127
NO     14978

JACKSON COUNTY       100%  of precincts reporting:

UNITY POINT SCHOOL BONDS

YES       1662
NO         484

JEFFERSON COUNTY             100 % of precincts reporting:

CREATE WALTONVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT DISTRICT

YES    21
NO       3

WOODLAWN FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT ANNEXATION

YES      619
NO        140

JOHNSON COUNTY                    100% of precincts reporting:

ELECT ASSESSOR

YES        3490
 NO          1688

MASSAC COUNTY                         100% of precincts reporting:

TAX CAP

YES         4726
NO          1607

PERRY COUNTY                            100 % of precincts reporting:

PUBLIC SAFETY TAX

YES     4619
NO       4662

SALINE COUNTY                           90% of precincts reporting:

PUBLIC SAFETY TAX

YES        3517
NO         5823

UNION COUNTY                          100% of precincts reporting:

DONGOLA SCHOOL BONDS

YES   651
NO     312

DONGOLA SCHOOL TAXES

YES     585
NO      348

