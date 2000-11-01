Missouri General Election

BOLLINGER COUNTY 100% of precincts reporting:
SHERIFF
Dennis Willis (D) 2230
Terry Wiseman (R) 3035
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1
Junior Long (D) 928
Larry Vangennip (R) 1242
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2
Junior Cook (D) 1459
Wayne Whitener (R) 1583
ASSESSOR
Harold Vannoy (D) 1794
James Bollinger (R) 3402
CORONER
Gene Ward (D) 2256
Charles Hutchings (R) 2903
BUTLER COUNTY 100 % of precincts reporting:
SHERIFF
Larry Baxter (D) 5403
Bill Heaton (R) 8936
COMMISSIONER EASTERN DISTRICT
Bud Lampe (D) 4809
Robbie Myers (R) 5625
COMMISSIONER WESTERN DISTRICT
Leo Hindman (D) 1261
Jeffery Darnell (R) 2425
ASSESSOR
Jo Anna Jones (D) 5815
Marion Tibbs (R) 8466
TWIN RIVERS SCHOOL BONDS
YES 1197
NO 829
QULIN: APPOINT POLICE CHIEF
YES 16
NO 11
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY 100% of precincts reporting:
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1
Doug Flannery (D) 7042
Larry Bock (R) 9814
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2
Max Stovall (D) 5621
Joe Gambill (R) 6401
PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR
Michael Hurst (D) 11840
Phyllis Schwab (R) 16986
CORONER
John Carpenter (R) 19124
Harold Cobb (I) 6482
COUNTY ZONING
YES 8670
NO 19212
JACKSON SCHOOL BONDS
YES 6718
NO 5006
CARTER COUNTY
SHERIFF
Greg Melton (D) 1488
Don Frazier (R) 1306
COUNTY COMMISSIONER EASTERN DISTRICT
Eddie Ballard (D) 966
Raymond McGarrity (R) 371
ASSESSOR
George Meyers (D) 1597
Paul Bryant (R) 1122
PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR
Jeff Keeney (D) 1302
Betty Ann Ligons (R) 1453
DUNKLIN COUNTY 48 % of precincts reporting:
PRESIDING COMMISSIONER
Don Collins (D) 4331
Forest Busch (R) 1815
COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1
Jeanie Moore Herbst (D) 1177
Harold Ward (R) 915
MADISON COUNTY % of precincts reporting: absentee
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1
Roy Roberts (D) 153
John Wright (R) 79
PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR
Ken Pate (D) 195
Connie Matthews (R) 149
CORONER
Chris Follis (D) 247
Gregg Koelliker (R) 108
COUNTY SALES TAX
YES 67
NO 211
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY 100 % of precincts reporting: 0
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2
Martin Lucas (D) 1673
Stanley Hubbard (R) 723
ASSESSOR
Bill Thompson (D) 3324
Deanna Carlisle (R) 1855
KELLY SCHOOL BONDS
YES 1048
NO 1068
WATER DISTRICT 1 BONDS
YES 937
NO 475
PERRY COUNTY 100 % of precincts reporting: 0
COUNTY COMMISSIONER WESTERN DISTRICT
Patrick Heaps (D) 2288
Michael Yamnitz (R) 1839
CORONER
Herbert Miller (D) 3963
Bob Young (R) 3259
ALTENBURG SEWER BONDS
YES 149
NO 7
FROHNA SEWER BONDS
YES 108
NO 15
SCOTT COUNTY 100 % of precincts reporting: 0
SCOTT CITY WATER BONDS
YES 1259
NO 389
STODDARD COUNTY 100 % of precincts reporting:
COMMISSIONER DISTRICT ONE
Frank Sifford (D) 3332
Sonny Newsom (R) 2524
COMMISSIONER DISTRICT TWO
Ray Coats (D) 3698
Butch Waldrup (R) 2522
SHERIFF
Steve Fish (D) 7720
Bill Stroup (R) 4428
ASSESSOR
Jody Lemmon (D) 7321
J.R. Carter (R) 4783
TREASURER/COLLECTOR
Carla Knowles Moore (D) 8189
Kevin Pobst (R) 3858
PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR
Brenda Wilson (D) 7089
Darla Grossman (I) 2700
Carl Neuber (I) 1090
DEXTER SALES TAX
YES 1782
NO 1064
ADVANCE SALES TAX
YES 310
NO 159
TWIN RIVERS SCHOOL BONDS
YES
NO
WAYNE COUNTY 100 % of precincts reporting: 0
COUNTY COMMISSIONER EASTERN DISTRICT
David Waites (D) 1030
Cleo Crawford (R) 1450
COUNTY COMMISSIONER WESTERN DISTRICT
Bud Snyder (D) 1904
William Thorsland (R) 811
PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR
Sandra Willis (D) 2556
Harold Shrum (R) 3159
WATER DISTRICT 3 BONDS
YES 120
NO 34
