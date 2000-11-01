Missouri General Election - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri General Election

BOLLINGER COUNTY     100% of precincts reporting: 

SHERIFF

Dennis Willis (D)     2230
Terry Wiseman (R)  3035

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1

Junior Long (D)          928
Larry Vangennip (R)   1242

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2

Junior Cook (D)       1459
 Wayne Whitener (R) 1583

ASSESSOR

Harold Vannoy (D)    1794
James Bollinger (R)     3402

CORONER

Gene Ward (D)            2256
 Charles Hutchings (R)   2903

 

BUTLER COUNTY          100 % of precincts reporting:

SHERIFF

Larry Baxter (D)         5403
 Bill Heaton (R)            8936

COMMISSIONER EASTERN DISTRICT

Bud Lampe (D)       4809
Robbie Myers (R)   5625

COMMISSIONER WESTERN DISTRICT

Leo Hindman (D)  1261

Jeffery Darnell (R)   2425

ASSESSOR

Jo Anna Jones (D)         5815
 Marion Tibbs (R)           8466

 

TWIN RIVERS SCHOOL BONDS

YES     1197
NO       829

 

QULIN: APPOINT POLICE CHIEF

 YES  16
  NO   11

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY         100% of precincts reporting: 

 

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1

Doug Flannery (D)   7042

Larry Bock (R)         9814

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2

Max Stovall (D)     5621
Joe Gambill (R)      6401

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR

Michael Hurst (D)      11840
Phyllis Schwab (R)     16986

CORONER

John Carpenter (R)     19124
Harold Cobb (I)          6482

COUNTY ZONING

YES       8670
NO         19212

JACKSON SCHOOL BONDS

YES        6718
NO         5006

CARTER COUNTY

SHERIFF

Greg Melton (D)    1488
Don Frazier (R)      1306

COUNTY COMMISSIONER EASTERN DISTRICT

Eddie Ballard (D)        966
Raymond McGarrity (R)  371

ASSESSOR

George Meyers (D)     1597

Paul Bryant (R)            1122

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR

Jeff Keeney (D)      1302
Betty Ann Ligons (R)    1453

 

DUNKLIN COUNTY              48 % of precincts reporting:

PRESIDING COMMISSIONER

Don Collins (D)       4331
 Forest Busch (R)     1815

COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1

Jeanie Moore Herbst (D)   1177
Harold Ward (R)                915

 

MADISON COUNTY           % of precincts reporting: absentee

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1

Roy Roberts (D)      153
John Wright (R)        79

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR

Ken Pate (D)              195
Connie Matthews (R)    149

CORONER

Chris Follis (D)            247
Gregg Koelliker (R)     108

COUNTY SALES TAX

YES     67
NO       211

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY                    100 % of precincts reporting: 0

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2

Martin Lucas (D)       1673
Stanley Hubbard (R)   723

ASSESSOR

Bill Thompson (D)     3324
Deanna Carlisle (R)    1855

 

KELLY SCHOOL BONDS

YES       1048
NO         1068

WATER DISTRICT 1 BONDS

YES       937
NO         475

 

PERRY COUNTY                  100 % of precincts reporting:  0

COUNTY COMMISSIONER WESTERN DISTRICT

Patrick Heaps (D)          2288
Michael Yamnitz (R)       1839

CORONER

Herbert Miller (D)           3963
Bob Young (R)                3259

 

ALTENBURG SEWER BONDS

YES     149
NO          7

FROHNA SEWER BONDS

YES      108
NO         15

SCOTT COUNTY              100 % of precincts reporting: 0

SCOTT CITY WATER BONDS

YES       1259
NO         389

 

STODDARD COUNTY                 100 % of precincts reporting: 

COMMISSIONER DISTRICT ONE

Frank Sifford (D)         3332
Sonny Newsom (R)     2524

COMMISSIONER DISTRICT TWO

Ray Coats (D)          3698
Butch Waldrup (R)    2522

SHERIFF

Steve Fish (D)    7720
 Bill Stroup (R)     4428

ASSESSOR

Jody Lemmon (D)     7321
J.R. Carter (R)           4783

TREASURER/COLLECTOR

Carla Knowles Moore (D)    8189
Kevin Pobst (R)                    3858

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR

Brenda Wilson (D)          7089
Darla Grossman (I)          2700
Carl Neuber (I)                1090

DEXTER SALES TAX

YES        1782
NO          1064

ADVANCE SALES TAX

YES     310
NO       159

TWIN RIVERS SCHOOL BONDS

YES  
NO

WAYNE COUNTY                100 % of precincts reporting:  0

COUNTY COMMISSIONER EASTERN DISTRICT

David Waites (D)         1030
Cleo Crawford (R)       1450

COUNTY COMMISSIONER WESTERN DISTRICT

Bud Snyder (D)             1904
William Thorsland (R)     811

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR

Sandra Willis (D)                2556   
Harold Shrum (R)                3159

 

WATER DISTRICT 3 BONDS

YES       120
NO          34

 

