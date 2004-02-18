Surging Salukis Win MVC Championship - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Surging Salukis Win MVC Championship

Southern Illinois clinched its third straight Missouri Valley Conference title tonight with its 84-to-69 victory over Evansville. Stetson Hairston scored 13 of his season-high 23 points in the first half for 20th-ranked Southern Illinois. Darren Brooks added 17 points for the Salukis, who have three conference games remaining.
Southern Illinois' 13-game winning streak is the school's longest since the 1966-67 team, led by Walt Frazier. That team won its last 19 games in finishing 24-to-2 and taking the National Invitation Tournament title. Clint Cuffle led the Purple Aces with 20 points and Deywane Lee added 16.
